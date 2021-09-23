Major Case Squad called to St. Clair County for investigation

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad has been called out to investigate an incident on Concordia Church Road. It is in a remote area of St. Clair County.

There is crime tape around the home and detectives are searching the area. One investigator brought a computer out of the home.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says a family member found an adult male family member unresponsive. Investigators say he appears to be a victim of an apparent aggravated battery.

The sheriff says the victim is hospitalized in critical condition. The Major Case Squad was due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Neighbors say there has been some unusual activity in the neighborhood like petty theft and break-ins. He said cops have been at the house in the past but not recently.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the night.