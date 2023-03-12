BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case of Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Sunday to investigate a homicide that occurred in Belleville.

According to Master Sgt. Shane Brown, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, Belleville police were called to a home in the 400 block of South 29th Street just after 1:20 a.m.

Officers found a man inside the residence dead of a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Paul Kirby. He was 38.

More than two dozen Major Case Squad investigators are working on the case, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.