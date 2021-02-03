Major Case Squad identifies men found dead in Godfrey home

GODFREY, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater has released the names of two men killed inside their Godfrey home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Wedgewood Drive just after 6 a.m. Monday and found the bodies of 59-year-old Robert Andrews and 67-year-old Leonard “James” Ebrey.

The state fire marshal investigated and the Major Case Squad was called in when it was determined the fire was not an accident.

Andrews’ son said the two lived together at the home and had been married for four years.

About 30 Major Case Squad investigators were working the case and had made significant progress as of early Tuesday evening, according to Deputy Commander Brian Koberna.

This was no hate crime or domestic dispute, Koberna said.

“We do hope to release a little bit more information as to some of the circumstances that led us to believe this is absolutely not a murder-suicide, that we do have a subject that committed these crimes,” he said. “We’re confident we will be able to identify the individual that’s responsible and bring them to justice.”

There was no indication of a motive yet, he said.

Autopsies had been completed but Koberna would not be specific on the causes of the men’s deaths.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Major Case Squad via the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-5544.

Robert Andrews and Leonard “James” Ebrey.