BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated the investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 9800 block of W. Main St. Investigators have identified Deante J. White, 33, as the victim.

Circumstances leading up to shooting are unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

Twelve investigators with the Major Case Squad have been assigned to the case. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).