Major Case Squad investigates fatal shooting in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in Madison.

The shooting took place around 11:51 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue where a man was shot. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Antwone L. Brown from Katy, Texas, according to a press release.

He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-709-7750.