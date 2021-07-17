Major Case Squad investigates fatal shooting in Madison, Illinois

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in Madison.

The shooting took place around 11:51 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue where a man was shot. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Antwone L. Brown from Katy, Texas, according to a press release.

He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-709-7750.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News