Major Case Squad investigates fatal shooting of man in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. – A man was shot and killed at about 12 a.m. Wednesday in Madison, Illinois.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue. The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate.

Neighbors told police they heard many gunshots and then heard a car speed away.

The victim was found outside of a home in that area. The man did not live there but he knew someone there.

Officers used police dogs to search for evidence.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.