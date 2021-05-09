Major Case Squad investigating murder at Sauget gas station

SAUGET, Ill. – A 46-year-old Florissant man was gunned down overnight in Sauget, prompting local police to request help from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on the investigation.

According to Captain Jesse Phillips, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m. at the Motomart in the 3100 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Sauget Police officers arrived at the gas station and found the body of Terrell Vance in the parking lot.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest.

Person 1 is a Black male wearing black clothing with a hood and mask. The black hooded sweatshirt has an unknown logo on the front. He was driving a grey minivan with front driver side damage, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler.

Person 2 is a Black male with short black hair and wearing a black and yellow jacket with unknown writing. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with black rims.

Anyone with knowledge of these persons of interest or other information connected to the shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater at 618-825-2681.

