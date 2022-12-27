CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are looking for the person or persons responsible for killing a 17-year-old in the overnight hours between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Captain Brian Koberna, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said LaShawn Bell was found shot to death at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Fall Street, between Williams St. and Richard Drive.

Bell’s body was found out in the cold, Koberna said.

The Major Case Squad claims to have several leads in the search for Bell’s killer, however, they’re still welcoming public assistance.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 314-332-4277.