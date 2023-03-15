BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a recent homicide case in Belleville, Illinois.

According to Master Sgt. Shane Brown, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Belleville police were called to a home in the 400 block of South 29th Street just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man inside the residence dead of a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Paul Kirby. He was 38.

More than two dozen Major Case Squad investigators are working on the case, Brown said, and are following multiple leads.

(Courtesy: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)

As a result, authorities have identified a vehicle of interest in the homicide. Investigators are looking for a silver 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the investigation or the whereabouts of the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.