O’FALLON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for a woman said to be present during a fatal shooting outside an O’Fallon restaurant.

According to Lt. Patrick Feldhake, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place outside Bella Milano on Sunday, May 22, just before 10 p.m.

Police arrived and found the victim, identified as Ivan Marshall, in the parking lot. Marshall was rushed to a local hospital but died of his injuries. He was 20.

In a Facebook post, restaurant management said Marshall was an employee at Bella Milano.

Darrayvia Crump

On Wednesday, the Major Case investigators said they are looking for an 18-year-old woman who was present at the time of the shooting. Darrayvia Crump is described as a “possible witness” and “person of interest” in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Crump’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-624-9399 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 (ext. 0). Callers can remain anonymous.