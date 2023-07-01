COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Crews are working to clean up Collinsville and many other St. Louis-area communities after Saturday’s severe storms.

Storms packed lightning, heavy rain, hail and gusts as high as 70 mph Saturday in Missouri and Illinois. At least one tornado warning was issued in Washington County, Illinois.

FOX 2 has learned of significant storm damage in Collinsville. Some roofs were detached, some buildings crumbled apart and many vehicles were also hit hard.

Tim Foshee sent FOX 2 a few images of storm damage in Collinsville, showing a large Route 66 sign that was damage and a nearby building that appears flattened.

Tim Foshee sent FOX 2 a few images of storm damage in Collinsville from July 1, 2023.

Emergency crews have not reported of any injuries at this time. FOX 2 is learning more about Saturday’s storms and will update as more information becomes available.