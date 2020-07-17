Man accused of killing girlfriend’s autistic child

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The boy, La’Marion Thomure, was found dead Wednesday morning inside his family’s East St. Louis home.

Following an autopsy and brief investigation, authorities arrested Demetrius Stewart in connection with the boy’s death.

Stewart had been dating Thomure’s mother at the time of the murder, investigators said.

Stewart was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of violation of an order of protection. His bond was set at $1 million.

