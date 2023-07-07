Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background. 3d illustration

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 32-year-old faces criminal charges after being accused of masturbating near children at a Collinsville water park.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Chad A. Green, 32, with sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct over alleged actions at the Collinsville Aqua Park.

Investigators say Green was engaged in an act of masturbation Thursday while in the presence of children.

Green is jailed in Madison County as of Friday afternoon on a $50,000. A judge also granted a prosecution request that, in the event Green is released on bond, he would be prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office asks anyone with additional information relevant to this case contact Collinsville Police at 618-344-2131.