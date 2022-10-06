WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A man is accused of setting fire to a Wood River apartment complex last weekend. A woman was severely injured as she tried to escape. Dakota Davidson, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson after an investigation involving the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Thompson Street at around 11:30 am on Sunday morning after several people called 911 about the fire. One caller told dispatchers that a man was running from the building carrying a gas can.

A woman fell from a balcony while trying to escape from the fire. She was taken to a hospital in the St. Louis area by helicopter to be treated for her injuries.

The Wood River Fire Department was able to put the fire out soon after they arrived. They say it was intentionally started in a hallway of the multi-unit complex.

After a witness gave a description to police, Davidson was identified as a suspect. He was placed under arrest Wednesday and is currently at the Wood River City Jail. His bond is set at over $300,000.