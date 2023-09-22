EAST ALTON, Ill. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed and killed his estranged wife Thursday in the village of East Alton.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has been called to investigate the situation, the first homicide in East Alton this year. John Davenport, 55, faces two first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of Adell Davenport, 47.

Investigators say Adell was fatally stabbed early Thursday morning in the 300 block of West Main Street near a sidewalk. The Major Case Squad reports that John and Adell “were married several years prior and were currently separated” at the time of the stabbing.

Members from the Major Case Squad, the East Alton Police Department and the Illinois State Police met with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday to present evidence in the case that linked John to the murder.

“I’ve got 18 investigators here working with the East Alton Police Department in conjunction with the Illinois State Police crime scene unit,” said Scott Athmer, the Major Case Squad Deputy Commander.

The murder has certainly caught the attention of residents at a nearby senior citizens building.

“It scared the daylights out of me cause I walk all over the place,” said resident Nancy Summers.

“I think it’s sad. It’s a lot going on and it’s so close to my residents,” said Debrah Bradley, who with senior citizens. I hate that it has happened because it affects them also. This the first one [this year]. and it has affected my residents in a way that some of them probably can’t overcome this.”

A warrant was issued for John’s arrest on Friday. He is being held in the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing Saturday morning.

Scott Golike, chief of the East Alton Police Department, still considered his city safe despite the situation.