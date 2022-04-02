SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man was arrested after walking into a Springfield courtroom, trying to approach the judge, fighting with officers and biting one on the arm. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the 52-year-old man entered the courtroom at the Sangamon County Courthouse just before 10 a.m. while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area and attempted to approach presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan, ignoring requests to stop. Campbell says law enforcement and a correctional officer tried to remove the man but he fought with them and bit the correctional officer on the arm. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

