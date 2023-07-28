BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Authorities have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting earlier this week at an Illinois MetroLink station.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has announced the arrest of Jarell M. Anderson, 23, in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged him with murder (with intent to kill or injure). Anderson was taken into custody Friday afternoon in St. Louis County.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, following an altercation between two individuals at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee station. Anderson reportedly ran from the station while the victim stayed on the train with plans to head to the Washington Park station.

The victim, identified as Turyan Austell, 23, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“This is an unfortunate, tragic and senseless crime,” said one spokesperson from the Major Case Squad, who also stated the shooting was not a random act of violence.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 2, Anderson acted “without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm.” Investigators followed up on more than 90 leads before the arrest of Anderson.

If you have any information relevant to this case or the person, contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.