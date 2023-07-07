COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man was beaten and robbed Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Collinsville shopping plaza.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beltline Road. The victim avoided serious injuries, but had his cell phone stolen.

When the victim started walking to his car, which he parked near Club Fitness, he was approached by an unknown suspect and struck in the head with a blunt object. The suspect didn’t make any demands to the victim, but took off with the victim’s cell phone, which came loose when the victim fell to the ground.

The Collinsville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is described as a Hispanice man around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and possibly in his 30s. He was last seen entering a white panel type vehicle.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact Collinsville police at 618-344-2131.