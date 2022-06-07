MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – A 36-year-old man attacked two people Monday night after forcing his way into a locked residence in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Officers responded to a call at about 8:05 p.m. for a woman screaming at a residence in the 900 block of Salem Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect at the residence with blood on his clothing. He then started to flee on foot. He was taken into custody a few blocks from the scene.

The investigation found that the suspect had allegedly “forced his way into a residence through a locked door.” One of the victims was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and resisting arrest. His bond has not yet been set.