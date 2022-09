WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed.

The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.