BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with shooting an 11-year-old boy Wednesday in Belleville.

The shooting occurred before 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road. The police said they believed the shooting was accidental.

According to the police, Bobby J. Greathouse was acting recklessly and had picked up a semi-automatic handgun with both hands. When Greathouse placed his finger on the trigger, the barrel of the gun was pointed at the victim, and the firearm went off. The victim was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for critical injuries.

Belleville Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan said the 11-year-old remains in critical condition.

Heffernan said Greathouse and the victim are related. They are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Greathouse with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID card, obstructing justice for trying to hide the firearm, and reckless conduct that caused bodily harm.

Greathouse bond was set at $900,000.