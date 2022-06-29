Two people were found dead in Cahokia Heights on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder after two people were found shot to death in Cahokia Heights earlier this month.

Police arrested the suspect, Kevin B. Lipsey, in St. Louis County after following up on several leads.

On June 11, officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue for a welfare check. They found two people suffering gunshot wounds: a 21-year-old man in a vehicle parked in the driveway and a 24-year-old man inside the home. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victims as Dantez T. Ford, of Cahokia Heights, and Dean A. Johnson, of Swansea.

Lipsey is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center awaiting extradition to St. Clair County. His bond was set at $2 million.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis assisted with the investigation. No further details have been released.