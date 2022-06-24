EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and seriously injured another child in East St. Louis.

Troy L. Cooper, 34, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said Cooper shot at a passing vehicle near 15th Street and Broadway on June 19. The gunfire struck two boys, ages 3 and 11. Both children were taken to the hospital, where the 3-year-old died.

Illinois State Police troopers and East St. Louis police officers arrested Cooper on June 22. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.