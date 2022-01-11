Man charged after being shot by police during knife attack in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 45-year-old man who was shot by police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife in South Roxana, Illinois, has been charged.

John Shimchick, of East Alton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault to a police officer, aggravated battery, and aggravated resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Rose Avenue on Jan. 4 around 8:00 p.m. after several people were injured. When police arrived, Shimchick allegedly attacked officers with a knife. One of the officers shot Shimchick.

“While trying to take Shimchick into custody, a struggle ensued where multiple officers suffered injuries as the result of Shimchick’s combative behavior,” the South Roxana Police Department said in a press release.

The officers were treated at the scene for their injuries. Shimchick was treated at the hospital and later released. He is currently not in custody at this time.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is also looking into the case. No further information is available at this time in regard to their investigation.