Man charged after woman shot and killed in Greenville, Illinois

BOND COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Greenville, Illinois.

The suspect, 28-year-old Demarcus Gurlly, was also charged with obstructing justice.

On Feb. 10, Illinois State Police responded to the 600 block of East South Street and found a woman dead after a reported shooting. The Bond County coroner identified her as Laquita Sullivan.

Police said a 33-year-old man believed to be in the area when the fatal shooting occurred entered a home in the 500 block of East Main Street. Officers detained him on Feb. 11 around 1:00 a.m. and later released him. That man was not charged.

Several hours later, at about 4:50 p.m., the Greenville Police Department detained Gurlly for questioning. The Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against him on Monday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Illinois State Police initially suspected a red Dodge Challenger that crashed in Madison, Illinois, was connected to this shooting.

However, the Challenger was involved in a separate homicide about a block away from East South Street. A Greenville man in that car died from his injuries, while another man from Anna, Illinois, was treated at the hospital.