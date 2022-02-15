Man charged after woman shot and killed in Greenville, Illinois

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BOND COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Greenville, Illinois.

The suspect, 28-year-old Demarcus Gurlly, was also charged with obstructing justice.

On Feb. 10, Illinois State Police responded to the 600 block of East South Street and found a woman dead after a reported shooting. The Bond County coroner identified her as Laquita Sullivan.

Police said a 33-year-old man believed to be in the area when the fatal shooting occurred entered a home in the 500 block of East Main Street. Officers detained him on Feb. 11 around 1:00 a.m. and later released him. That man was not charged.

Several hours later, at about 4:50 p.m., the Greenville Police Department detained Gurlly for questioning. The Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against him on Monday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Illinois State Police initially suspected a red Dodge Challenger that crashed in Madison, Illinois, was connected to this shooting.

However, the Challenger was involved in a separate homicide about a block away from East South Street. A Greenville man in that car died from his injuries, while another man from Anna, Illinois, was treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News