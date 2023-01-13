FREEBURG, Ill. – A man was charged Friday after police found a woman’s body at a Freeburg trailer park.

Mark Heffernan, assistant police chief of the Belleville Police Department, said they pulled over a truck for making a wrong turn around 7 p.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, officers learned the truck did not belong to the driver.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found evidence leading them to believe the driver might have been involved in a violent crime. The Belleville officers contacted police in Freeburg and asked them to conduct a wellness check on the truck’s owner at her home on Deerfield Court.

They found 55-year-old Linda Waller dead on the scene. Belleville police arrested the driver of the truck at the request of Freeburg authorities, Heffernan said.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Scottie Lambert with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle

Lambert is being held on a $1 million bond. The 33-year-old was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Belleville and Freeburg police departments said the investigation is still ongoing. They encouraged anyone with information about this case to contact them. If you want to leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers. Even though the police are continuing the investigation, they said they are not searching for other suspects.