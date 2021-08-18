Man charged for allegedly striking Chicago officers with car

CHICAGO (AP) — A man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly put a car in reverse and struck two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop, dragging and injuring one of the officers with the vehicle. Police say 35-year-old Jermaine Little of Chicago was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who reversed a car, struck two officers and nearly struck a third during a traffic stop last Friday. Little faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges. Police said Little suddenly reversed the vehicle during the traffic stop. Fire officials say one officer was dragged by the car for about 40 feet.

