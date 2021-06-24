Man charged for sexually assaulting a woman in wheelchair during a pedicure

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man working at a nail salon is accused of sexually abusing a woman in a wheelchair. Peter Tran, 24, now faces sexual abuse charges.

Police say that Tran inappropriately touched the woman during a pedicure on June 20. She is wheelchair bound and has no feeling in her feet.

Tran is accused of using her foot for sexual gratification. The recorded a video and gave it to police as evidence. She says that the suspect believed a table was blocking her view of the act.

Police took Tran into custody on June 22. Charges were filed by St. Clair County State Attorney, James Gomric Wednesday. He faces the following charges:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse-2 counts (Class 2 Felony)

Aggravated Battery-Handicapped Person (Class 3 Felony)

Public Indecency (Class A Misdemeanor)

Tran’s bond is set at $85,000 with cash bail being 10% of the bond. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.