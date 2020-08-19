Man charged in East St. Louis murder at housing complex

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at an East St. Louis housing complex.

The shooting took place on the afternoon of July 24 at the Orr Weathers apartments in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue. Police found Robert Burrows had been shot and killed at the scene.

The Illinois State Police was called to assist in the investigation.

Authorities identified Jordan Yates as the suspected shooter and took him into custody.

Yates was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million. Yates remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail.

