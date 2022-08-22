ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.

According to the Illinois State Police, Camesha McCline, a mother of eight, was found shot to death near the Illinois Avenue Park on the morning of April 20. McCline was 33.

East St. Louis police and the ISP conducted a joint investigation of the murder and eventually identified Cedric Allen as the primary suspect.

Allen was arrested on August 19 in the 1300 block of 44th Street in East St. Louis. Members of the East St. Louis police, ISP, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the local housing authority participated in the arrest.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Allen, 29, with first-degree murder. Allen is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.