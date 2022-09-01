BETHALTO, Ill. – A man faces criminal charges after a shooting at a Metro East trailer park Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Thomas Bowers with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the investigation.

The shooting happened around noon on Wednesday at the Kickapoo Village Trailer Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Witnesses told police that a gunman fire multiple rounds of shots, striking a neighboring home, an air conditioning unit, and a neighbor’s vehicle.

The park manager was also struck by one of the fired rounds. A family member of the manager told police it happened while he was mowing grass around the trailer park. The victim was treated for injuries at a St. Louis hospital and has since been released.

After first responders rushed the victim to the hospital, police spotted Bowers and attempted to contact him via phone. Investigators say Bowers retreated into his home in the mobile park, but left after nearly 20 minutes of telephone communication. Bowers reportedly stepped out with his weapon and placed it on the porch before he was arrested.

According to the Bethalto Police Department, some past interactions and contacts between the park manager and Bowers might have factored into the shooting.

Bowers is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.