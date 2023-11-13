MILLSTADT, Ill. — We now know the name of the man Millstadt Police say was driving around in fake cop cars, fitted with sirens and emergency lights. Raymond Signorino, 55, is charged with four counts, including possession of police equipment and for having an unauthorized license plate. Those are both class-A misdemeanors.

Millstadt police say they pulled Signorino over and took him into custody on Friday. They say if Signorino pulled you over or you had any personal interactions with him, call Millstadt police.