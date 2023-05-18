SALEM, Ill. – One man faces a murder charge, DUI and other felonies in a deadly crash earlier this month in south-central Illinois.

Prosecutors have charged Justin Bullard, 21, with first-degree murder, aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and aggravated street racing in the case.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on May 4 bear Salem, Illinois, at the intersection of US Route 50 and Hotze Road. Investigators say the victim was driving westbound on Route 50 and had entered the intersection with a green light.

Illinois State Police report Bullard was heading eastbound on Route 50 and had a red light, but he ran through it. As a result, he struck a driver turning left onto Hotze Road. That driver died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

ISP determined that Bullard was under the influence of alcohol before the crash. Surveillance video also showed him racing another driver at high speeds. The driver he reportedly raced, 27-year-old Derrik Coomer, was also charged with aggravated reckless driving.

Bullard is jailed in Marion County on a $1 million bond. Coomer is held on a $250,000 bond.