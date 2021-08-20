Man charged with murder of officer who was killed on McKinley Bridge

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder of a Brooklyn, Illinois police officer who died earlier this month.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4. He had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.

Caleb Campbell has been charged through the Madison County, Illinois, State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to a press release.

It states that Campbell remains in custody in Missouri on unrelated charges.