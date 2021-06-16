Man charged with murdering man in Cahokia Heights laundromat

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A 24-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in April at the Best Wash Laundromat in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The shooting happened on April 7 at the laundromat located at 1907 Camp Jackson Road. Officers from the Cahokia Police Department arrived at the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found Ramonte Randolph, 30, shot to death. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad investigated the incident for over five days and weren’t able to identify a suspect. Once the Major Case Squad was deactivated more information and leads came in.

The St. Clair County States Attorney Office charged 24-year-old Dijion K., Rodgers of Caseyville, Illinois with murder.

Rodgers is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million 10 percent to apply bond.