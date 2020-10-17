Man charged with sexual assault on remote teaching forum

CHICAGO (AP) – Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching.

Police say 18-year-old Catrell Walls is charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13. He was ordered held without bond Saturday.

Walls was seen via an online learning application performing a sexual act with the child about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Walls’ attorney says he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which impairs his ability to control his impulses.