TROY Ill. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Troy, Illinois. Police say they have identified a suspect and that person is under arrest.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Tramore Tuesday for a report of a shooting. They found a man standing at the front door of the apartment with his hands up. He was placed in handcuffs by police.

Police searched the building and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save her life until EMS arrived. She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no ongoing public safety concern. A suspect has been identified and in custody, We are grateful for the quick resolution to this incident,” states Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released after all of her family has been notified of the death. This story will be updated after charges are filed in the shooting.