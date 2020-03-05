Watch Now
Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in her home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County jury convicted a 56-year-old man of killing his ex-girlfriend in a double shooting inside the woman’s Alton home in November 2018.

Alton police responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. on November 21 at a home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street near Jersey Street.

Police met with a 26-year-old man who’d been shot three times. Officers found 31-year-old Angel Syddall in her bedroom. She’d been shot seven times. Both victims were treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

Syddall later died as a result of her injuries. The 26-year-old, who was Syddall’s boyfriend, survived and was able to recover.

According to prosecutors with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators confirmed the shooter was Syddall’s ex-boyfriend – 56-year-old Ernie Sykes.

Prosecutors charged Sykes with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and armed habitual criminal.

Days before the murder, prosecutors said Sykes told the victim’s mother that she would soon need to get a black dress. Sykes’ own daughter testified against him at trial. Syddall’s roommates all testified that Sykes knew he was not allowed inside the residence.

Sykes will be sentenced at a later date. He faces between 45 years and life in prison on the murder charge and 31 years to life on the attempted murder charge.

