CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a death in Cahokia Heights. A man was shot multiple times and set on fire Thursday in the 5800 block of Pocket Road.

Do you have any information about this crime? Call Major Case Squad investigators at 618-332-4260 or 618-332-4277. You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward at 1-866-371-8477.