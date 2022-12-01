BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.

Police have identified the victim as Ryan Campbell, 27. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Devonshire Street. Details on what led up to the crash are not available at this time. No one else was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

The Belleville Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.