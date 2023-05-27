KANKAKEE, Ill. – One man died overnight after a shooting at an Illinois house party.

The shooting happened in Kankakee County in northern Illinois. According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, a fight erupted during a house party over undisclosed reasons.

Investigators say Michael Godinez, 23, of Clifton, died in the shooting. Deputies responded to the situation around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of Coyote Run, in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is collecting information from partygoers and potential witnesses. Anyone with relevant information in this case should contact the sheriff’s office at 815-802-7100.

The shooting was determined to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, per the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.