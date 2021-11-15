Man faces murder charges after woman’s body found in a Collinsville home

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A man faces two counts of first-degree murder after police found a woman’s body in her Collinsville home on Thursday, November 11. Robert Brittin, 34, is currently being held in the Madison County jail on a $2 million bond.

Officers were called to Rainbow Drive Thursday around 3:45 p.m. They found Robin Mendez, 67, dead in her home. They say she died from physical trauma.

Brittin was arrested on Saturday after an extensive search. He had been driving the victim’s car.

“This terrible act of violence has left the community shaken, and sadly, nothing we do now will bring Robin back or heal these wounds,” writes Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “But thanks to great police work, we can and will fight for justice on behalf of Robin and her family.”

The murder charges may put Brittin behind bars for 40-60 years if convicted.