Man fatally shot at Carlyle Food Mart in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A man was shot and killed in Belleville Monday at about 8:00 p.m. at the Carlyle Food Mart.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said when they arrived at the scene they bystanders giving aid to the victim, a 23-year-old man, who was shot in the upper body. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois where he was pronounced dead.

Captain Bruce Fleshren said that the preliminary investigation seems to find that the victim was with two other people at the time but they fled. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department located a person of interest a few blocks away from the scene. They then took that person into custody.

Anyone with information identifying persons involved or other information is encouraged to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051, Investigator Aaron Keeney.