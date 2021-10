SAUGET, Ill. – A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Illinois nightclub Saturday morning.

The shooting happened outside Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue just after 8 a.m. in Sauget, Illinois. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Sauget Police Department.

No one has been taken into custody and police are not releasing the victim’s identity.

The Major Case Squad is taking over the investigation.