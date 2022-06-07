MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Mount Vernon, Illinois following a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, he fled and ditched a bag.

The incident happened at approximately 10:22 p.m. The traffic stop happened in the area of 15th Street and Casey Avenue.

The suspect then fled on foot and was detained in the area of 15th Street and College Street. As he fled, officers saw him “discard a bag.” Officers then searched the bag and found a loaded 9mm handgun. He was taken into custody and could face charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. His bond has not yet been set.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.