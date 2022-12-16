HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday.

Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

The Hillsboro Police Department is partnering with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to investigate the cause of the man’s death.

Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.