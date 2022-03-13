Man found murdered in parking lot near Oz Nightclub in Sauget

SAUGET, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a popular nightclub in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Sauget Police discovered the body of 29-year-old Jonathan Brown early Sunday morning in an overflow parking lot outside Oz Nightclub.

Brown, a Black Jack resident, was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.