Man gets 63-month sentence for firing rifle at child’s party

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firing an automatic rifle while attending a child’s birthday party in 2020. Marco Orr of East St. Louis was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records show the 32-year-old Orr can be seen on surveillance video discharging an AR-15 style rifle into the air several times. An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle from a vehicle.

Orr is banned from possessing a firearm because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated battery.

