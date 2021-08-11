Man honors fallen Illinois officer with cross and American flag on McKinley Bridge

BROOKLYN, Ill. – A man was holding a vigil for fallen Brooklyn, Illinois Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge Wednesday morning.

One week ago, Pierce Jr. was killed on the bridge in the line of duty. A man was standing on the Illinois side of the McKinley Bridge while holding a cross and an American flag.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area at about 7:30 a.m.

A prayer vigil will also be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Civic Park on Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City, Illinois.

Pierce’s visitation is on Friday. His funeral is on Saturday.

The driver who hit Officer Pierce got away at the time and is still on the run.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged 32-year-old Darrell Lane of St. Louis with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is accused of running a roadblock while police were investigating the deadly wreck.

Lane appears to be the same man who once stood trial in a Belleville triple murder case. He was 21 when he was acquitted of the murders of two sisters and their hairdresser at a Belleville beauty salon. The verdict came in 2011. The murders happened in 2005.

“God is good and we knew (acquittal) was coming,” Lane’s relatives told FOX 2 as Lane walked out of the St. Clair County Jail smiling after his acquittal. He’d been locked up for more than four years awaiting trial.

Authorities believe they now have the same man locked up in a St. Louis jail, awaiting extradition to Madison County, Illinois.