MARYVILLE, Ill. – Another fire broke out Wednesday morning; this one was in Maryville, Illinois.

It started at an apartment on Patty Drive around 3:00 a.m. Firefighters said that the flames started in the back of the building. An older man was taken to the hospital.

There was no word on his condition on Wednesday morning. The state fire marshal is looking into the cause.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.